Originally set for this month, trial has been rescheduled for a Kamiah man facing federal charges in relation to the murder of a woman last October.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill granted a defense motion to continue trial for Travis Dewayne Ellenwood, 43, resetting this for Oct. 4. Trial will be held at the U.S. Courthouse in Coeur d’Alene. Unopposed by the prosecution, the defense counsel’s motion for a later trial date was to allow additional time to review discovery, investigate the charges and prepare for trial.
“Under these circumstances,” wrote Winmill, “ the court finds that a continuance is needed to give defense counsel an opportunity to provide an effective defense.”
Ellenwood, a Nez Perce Tribe member, is charged with second-degree homicide and strangulation and has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
Charges resulted from an Oct. 31, 2020, incident at a residence near Kamiah on the Nez Perce Reservation, in which the FBI responded to a suspected homicide. According to court records, Ellenwood is alleged to have strangled and attempted to strangle an intimate/dating partner, identified only by initials as B.A.B., and then “with malice aforethought” is alleged to have beat and strangled the victim. The victim was also reported as a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Assisting in the investigation were the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Maximum penalties in this case are up to 10 years in federal detention and up to a $250,000 fine for strangulation; and up to life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for second-degree homicide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.