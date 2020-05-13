KAMIAH – Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests officials are working hard to re-open developed campgrounds and other closed recreation sites on the forest as soon as it is safe to do so. According to Forest Service officials, most developed campgrounds may be closed through Memorial Day weekend, the same as most Idaho State Parks.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests reservations made via www.recreation.gov will be cancelled through May 28. Those with existing reservations will be notified by recreation.gov via email and/or text message and receive a full refund.
“We thank visitors for their patience, as it is taking more time this year to get recreation sites open due to the current situation,” said Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests supervisor Cheryl Probert. “While we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to their favorite recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe.”
Official closure orders for developed campgrounds and other recreation sites are being evaluated on a case–by–case basis, and some campgrounds and recreation areas on the forest may open sooner than others. For updates, forest visitors should follow the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website (www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater) and social media channels (www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs, www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs).
Per Governor Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds strategy, visitors to the Lochsa River on Memorial Day weekend are reminded to follow recommendations to minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines. Travelers coming into Idaho need to self-isolate for 14 days once arriving to prevent an influx of out-of-state visitors. Gatherings in Idaho, during late May, are limited to less than 10 people where appropriate physical distancing can occur. Forest Service officials encourage travelers to be mindful of traffic along Highway 12 as well as pedestrian foot traffic, especially between Knife Edge and Fish Creek.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests trails remain open. Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of ten or more. Camping at sites outside of a developed campground (known as dispersed camping) is permitted on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests at this time; visitors may consider this as an option for getting outdoors.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests staff members continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.
