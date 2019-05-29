KAMIAH – POW Pearl Barden will speak at Sunday, June 2, 2 p.m., in the Welcome Center on Main Street at Kamiah. The Kamiah Valley Historical Society is hosting this free public event and will provide refreshments.
Barden was born Oct. 26, 1926, in the East Indies. When she was 14 years old, the Japanese invaded Bogor, the town where her family was living, and put most of the residents in concentration camps for the duration of the war, about three and a half years.
Barden will share her and her family’s experiences prior to, during, and following their years in the POW camps, including the family’s immigration to the United States. In Pasadena, Calif., is where she met and married Joe Barden, later moving into the Kooskia area where she still lives.
