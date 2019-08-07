KAMIAH -- The public is invited to attend a short demonstration with the 3 Rivers Amateur Radio Club members at their next meeting to learn where to purchase and how to set up such a device at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the East Kamiah KOA, 4243 Highway 12 (two miles east of Kamiah). Anyone with questions about the solar powered system or are interested in Ham radio is welcomed.

