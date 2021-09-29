KAMIAH -- The Forest Service has worked with the purchaser and logging operators on the Windy Shingle North timber sale, located in the Shingle Creek and Papoose Creek drainages southwest of Riggins, to decrease impacts to the public from road closures and delays due to timber harvest operations in the area.
Due to work schedule changes, the Forest Service anticipates only 30- to 60-minute delays to the public along the Seven Devils Road (Forest Service Road #517). These delays are for public safety while timber harvesters are falling, loading and hauling timber from the sale area. Flaggers are in place to direct traffic and allow passage for forest visitors.
“We are really appreciative of Tamarack Mills, LLC and Pineda Brothers Logging for working with us to minimize this impact to the public while efficiently completing their logging operations,” said Zach Peterson, Acting Salmon River District Ranger. “Initially we thought we may have to implement a road closure for up to six weeks, so to not have to implement a full road closure right now, and for there to only be minimal delays, is huge for our hunters and recreationists in the area.”
Timber harvest operations are also underway on FSR 2109 and several of its spur roads. This road closed to motorized traffic on Sept. 15 per its regular seasonal closure schedule.
“The gate on Road #2109 may be open at times right now to accommodate timber hauling and other activities on the Windy Shingle North sale, but the public road closure is still in effect,” said Peterson.
Visitors planning to hike, horseback ride up FSR 2109 need to be cautious of timber harvesting equipment that will occupy the roadway for much of October and November. For your own safety, do not approach this equipment during operational hours.
A CB radio channel will be posted in the Windy Shingle North sale area for public safety during operations.
The Windy Shingle project area outside of Riggins has been identified as one of the Governor’s priority landscapes for improving forest health. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ project addressed forest health issues and was designed to decrease fuel loading to reduce the risk to local communities of high intensity wildfire. The project combines thinning stands to reduce ladder fuels and reforesting insect– and disease–impacted areas with trees adapted to frequent, low intensity fires. In addition to improving forest conditions, the project provides economic benefits to local communities and the public through employment and marketable forest products.
For information about recreating in area, call the Forest Service offices in Slate Creek 208-451-4366 or Riggins 208-628-3916.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.