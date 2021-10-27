KAMIAH — Repair work has been completed on Forest Service Road #101, better known as Smith Creek Road, located west of Syringa off U.S. Highway 12, where a landslide caused culvert failure and a road washout in 2019. The official closure order on the road has been rescinded, (on Oct. 25), and Smith Creek Road is now open for public travel.
“Smith Creek Road is a very popular destination for hunters, off–highway vehicle users, and recreationists seeking access to the National Forest north of the Middle Fork Clearwater River. We’re very glad to have the culvert failure repaired now so that visitors can once again take advantage of this convenient access point to the forest,” said Lochsa-Powell District Ranger Brandon Knapton.
“Most vehicles, except sedans or other low-clearance vehicles, should be able to safely navigate Smith Creek Road at this time,” continued Knapton. “A high–clearance, four–wheel–drive vehicle is recommended.”
As with all forest roads, visitors should expect to encounter varying road conditions during their travels and be prepared to clear obstacles such as fallen branches or trees. Visitors on Forest Service roads are always advised to carry equipment such as a chainsaw.
Contractors are also scheduled to resume work on Swan Creek Road, Forest Service Road #5503, during the week of Oct. 25 and will utilize Smith Creek Road to haul debris from the site. Travelers should drive defensively and be prepared to encounter large trucks on Smith Creek Road during this work.
Closure information for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices. For information about visiting the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District, call 208-926-4274.
