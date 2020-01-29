Starting Feb. 1, the Prairie River Library District will no longer charge daily late fines for overdue items. They will additionally clear any late fines patrons currently owe from an account. They may still owe other library fees, including replacement charges for lost or damaged materials.
Visit a local PRLD branch – Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck, Winchester – for questions about existing fines or charges. Hours and locations can be found at prld.org.
