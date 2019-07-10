KAMIAH -- Kamiah and Kooskia Community libraries will present a Universe of Stories: Star Party Saturday, July 20, 8:30 p.m., at the Heart of the Monster site (highway 12, MP 685). The occasion is in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Telescopes will be available for night viewing of the skies and storytelling will take place. This is sponsored by NASA, Prairie River Library District, the Nez Perce Tribe Language Program and Idaho Commission for Libraries. Parking is limited.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.