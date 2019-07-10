KAMIAH -- Kamiah and Kooskia Community libraries will present a Universe of Stories: Star Party Saturday, July 20, 8:30 p.m., at the Heart of the Monster site (highway 12, MP 685). The occasion is in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Telescopes will be available for night viewing of the skies and storytelling will take place. This is sponsored by NASA, Prairie River Library District, the Nez Perce Tribe Language Program and Idaho Commission for Libraries. Parking is limited.
