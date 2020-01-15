KAMIAH -- On Monday, Jan. 20, The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is having Tween Time at the Teen Center, 413 Main Street in Kamiah. The teen center will be open from 10 a.m.-noon that day for all kids from third to sixth grade. This is a chance for the kids who aren’t normally allowed into the Teen Center to see what it’s like and what it’s all about. At 11 a.m., the first ever Mini-YAB meeting will take place and participants will be invited to help brainstorm for the upcoming return of Youthfest. For information, call 208-743-0392, or e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tiny house an option within Grangeville city limits
- Idaho No. 10 worst state to retire early
- MVSD board votes ‘no’ on Reclaim Idaho request
- Keuster pens book for atheists
- Kamiah schools to ask patrons to pass two-year-levy
- Pease-LeBlanc, Case are first babies born in Idaho County for 2020
- White Bird News: Silver Bridge to be closed daily for work
- Your Health Idaho enrolls 89,000 Idahoans for 2020 health insurance coverage
- Christian family persecuted!
- Guest column: Meeting federal obligation to Idaho counties
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Clearwater Valley News: Farris talks about early life in ‘Children of God’ cult
- Lowell/Syringa News: Lochsa loses two friends in avalanche
- Riggins News: Morgan wins first in USFS contest
- White Bird News: Silver Bridge work delayed
- People’s March set for Saturday in Grangeville
- MVSD board votes ‘no’ on Reclaim Idaho request
- Sunset Auto View screen, supports to be rebuilt this spring
- Kamiah schools to ask patrons to pass two-year-levy
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.