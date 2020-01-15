KAMIAH -- On Monday, Jan. 20, The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is having Tween Time at the Teen Center, 413 Main Street in Kamiah. The teen center will be open from 10 a.m.-noon that day for all kids from third to sixth grade. This is a chance for the kids who aren’t normally allowed into the Teen Center to see what it’s like and what it’s all about. At 11 a.m., the first ever Mini-YAB meeting will take place and participants will be invited to help brainstorm for the upcoming return of Youthfest. For information, call 208-743-0392, or e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com.

