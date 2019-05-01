UYLC honors volunteers, donors

KAMIAH – More than 125 showed up for the annual Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) volunteer appreciation dinner April 22, where a variety of individuals and organizations were honored for their involvement.
“We pool our resources for the common good,” said emcee Kelly Lineberry, who is on the UYLC board. “As you know, we [including YAB – youth advisory board] are working hard to open a youth center for our community.” He said the groups are working to raise money to rent the rooms behind the current UCYL office downtown.
2018 volunteers who were honored included the following:
*Religious partner-Arby Show, The Life Center; education partner-Jennifer Heitman; media partner-Clearwater Progress; prevention education partner-Danielle Cochran; law enforcement partner-Lewis County law enforcement; Dose of Prevention award – Kamiah Arnzen Drug; business donor award-Jacobs Lumber; UYLC youth award-Ryan Oatman-Nez Perce Tribe I-Vision Program; Fraternal Organization-Kamiah American Legion Post No. 75; Government organization-Idaho Region II Behavioral Health board; Parent volunteer of the year-Jesse Johnson; member of the year-Sandra Russo; behind the scenes volunteer-Sheri Wentland; Extra Mile Award-Shirlene Yates; outstanding youth members of the year-Spencer Flerchinger-YAB representative; Thomas Moss-Mozley-YAB president; Hailey Brotnov-YAB secretary; Mikal Brotnov-YAB representative; Jace Johnson-YAB treasurer; Jace Sams-YAB vice president; Kaylee Hunt-YAB representative; Robert Whitney, Brady Cox, Dallon Roberts and Colton Sams.
The YAB members, especially those who are graduating, were honored, and a special award was given to Peggy Flerchinger, mother of YAB member Spencer Flerchinger who died last year.
“He continues to hold a place in our hearts and made a huge impact with YAB,” Lineberry said. “He still has an impact, still brightens our paths.”
UYLC’s monthly meetings are held at 7 a.m. on each fourth Wednesday at the UYLC office, 413 Main Street.
For organizational questions: Sharlene Johnson, UYLC president, upriverylc@gmail.com.
Call: 208-743-0392; e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com; log onto: www.Upriveryouth.org.
Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
