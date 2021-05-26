No injuries were reported in two unrelated vehicle fires last week.
Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) responded last Wednesday, May 19, 5:44 p.m. to a possible structure fire at 115 Cochran off Glenwood Road. Upon arrival, KFR reported heavy fire in two RV structures with propane tanks venting in a heavy debris field as well as brush and trees also involved.
Both vehicles were destroyed, and firefighters with KFR, Glenwood Fire Department and Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) handled the incident.
Two days prior on May 17, KFR, Carrot Ridge Fire Department, IDL Maggie Creek and ICSO were dispatched at 8:20 p.m., four miles up Woodland Road for a car fire involving the wildland area. Units arrived on scene, and KFR immediately attacked the car fire and wildland area with Carrot Ridge beginning additional attack on the wildland component with assistance from IDL upon their arrival.
The vehicle is a total loss, and a small area of 15’x45’ was contained to the wildland area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.