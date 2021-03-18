KAMIAH – District Ranger, Terry Nevius, of the Red River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, invites the public to a virtual meeting on March 24, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., to solicit input for the development of the Red Siegel project. The project proposes actions that would improve forest health in areas affected by insect or disease and reduce hazardous fuels in the area southeast of Elk City, near Red River Hot Springs. The District is seeking public input to help in the development of the Proposed Action.
“We are continuing Forest operations in the field as well as our planning for future projects during this pandemic,” said Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. “We plan to use existing, Forest Service- approved virtual communication technology to facilitate public collaboration on this project. We encourage public participation to help us identify potential issues and develop the proposal to keep the forest resilient and healthy and address public safety concerns.”
The meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams technology. During the meeting, Forest Service resource specialists will share information on different aspects of the Red Seigel project, and meeting attendees will be invited to ask questions and offer feedback to collaboratively develop the project.
To receive Red Siegel project updates, including information on how to attend the virtual meeting on March 24, participants must sign up to the Forest Service’s GovDelivery mailing list. To sign up for GovDelivery visit the Red Siegel project webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59667. On the right side of the screen, under “Get Connected,” select “Subscribe to Email Updates.” When you click on that item, you will be prompted to provide your e-mail address and select a password in the GovDelivery program. Once you have logged in, you will be able to manage your account by subscribing to projects by National Forest, Ranger District, project type, or project purpose. Select the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Red River Ranger District, and/or Red Siegel project to receive updates on the upcoming public meeting. Once you are subscribed, you will continue to receive all project information and updates via e-mail.
Information presented at the meeting will be available on the Red Siegel project webpage. Terry Nevius is requesting input about the project by April 26.
For information about the Red Siegel project, GovDelivery mailing system or the upcoming virtual public meeting, contact Jennie Fischer, Team Leader, at jennie.fischer@usda.gov or 208-983-4048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.