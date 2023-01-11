KAMIAH — Multiple felonies have been charged against a man with alleged thefts committed locally and in Washington State.

Ralph Donaldson, 50, residency unavailable, was arraigned in Lewis County Magistrate Court on Monday, Jan. 9. He is charged with two counts of grand theft; altering, removing or replacing vehicle identification numbers; trafficking in methamphetamine, all felonies; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

