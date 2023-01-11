KAMIAH — Multiple felonies have been charged against a man with alleged thefts committed locally and in Washington State.
Ralph Donaldson, 50, residency unavailable, was arraigned in Lewis County Magistrate Court on Monday, Jan. 9. He is charged with two counts of grand theft; altering, removing or replacing vehicle identification numbers; trafficking in methamphetamine, all felonies; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing was not set for Donaldson, as of press time, where charges will be reviewed to determine whether to advance the case to district court.
Last Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near Kamiah, according to Sheriff Jason Davis. This was conducted with the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) drone deployment team, and detectives division
As a result, Donaldson was taken into custody, charged with connection to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Wash.
“I am immensely pleased by the quick and thorough action taken by Sergeant Pagliaro with his investigation,” Sheriff Jason Davis stated in a prepared release.
LCSO stated its thanks to ICSO, Idaho State Police and Kamiah Fire and Rescue for their assistance on this case.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.