TWIN BRIDGES — Lewiston resident Kenneth Ledgerwood, 68, died in a kayaking accident on the Salmon River on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident was reported around 6 p.m. when Idaho County dispatch received a call regarding a missing kayaker near Twin Bridges. The male had been seen in the kayak earlier in the day wearing a black and grey life jacket, but his kayak had been located upside down and he was nowhere around it. They had been searching for 45 minutes but were unable to find him.

