GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville city administrator Tonya Kennedy has received her state advanced certification from the Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers, and Finance Officers Association (ICCTFOA).
The certification requires 100 education hours, experience, and professional and social contributions.
Kennedy has served as the city administrator/city clerk for the City of Grangeville since 2019 and previously, city clerk/treasurer since 2002.
In addition to her ICCTFOA training, Kennedy has earned education credits from ed2go, Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), taxing district workshops, and many others. She recently served four years as the ICCTFOA president. She was first sworn in as the 2nd vice president in 2016, served as 1st VP for 2017-2018, served as president from 2018-2019 and will now serve as immediate past president for 2019-2020. She has taught numerous courses at the state ICCTFOA conference and served on the AIC Legislative Committee/Technical Analysis Team for eight years.
ICCTFOA was formed to increase the professionalism of its members, improve city administration, advance the fullest measure of responsibility in local government, and to cooperate with federal, state and local agencies, the Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho universities, and other organizations to upgrade the efficiency of city government.
