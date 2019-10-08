NAMPA – Grangeville City Administrator Tonya Kennedy was honored with the Dr. James B. Weatherby Award at the ICCTFOA (Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers, and Finance Officers Association) conference in Nampa recently.
Dr. James Weatherby was director of the Public Policy Center at Boise State University, director of the Social Science Research Center, and an associate professor for the Department of Public Policy and Administration until his retirement in June 2006.
In 1998, the ICCTFOA named their highest award “The James B. Weatherby Service Award.” It is given annually to a person who has rendered outstanding service to Idaho cities in their pursuit of excellence, effectiveness and efficiency in municipal government.
Weatherby is a former executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities and was a member of the Board of Directors of the National League of Cities. He has also served on the faculty at the University of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene University.
Kennedy and husband Mike have three children -- two in college, and one graduated from college. She enjoys reading, horseback riding, attending the kids' activities and spending time with family and friends.
