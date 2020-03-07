An advisory for travelers along the Snake River National Recreational Trail 102 in Hells Canyon, Kirkwood Creek Bridge is closed until further notice due to safety issues.
Wallowa-Whitman National Forest (WWNF) employees have posted signs at the trailhead and at the bridge to advise trail users.
According to WWNF, during a routine inspection last fall, bridge engineers found decayed wood supports under the bridge, and they also discovered that concrete abutments have been undermined by the creek. An emergency closure of the bridge has been in place since that inspection and will remain in place until the bridge is replaced.
The agency has nearly completed the engineering design for the new bridge and will then need to complete a NEPA process to replace the bridge. The new bridge will mostly likely be built after the 2020 field season.
The Kirkwood Creek Bridge is located at the Kirkwood Historic Ranch, approximately 5.5 miles south of the trailhead at Upper Pittsburg Landing. Kirkwood has an annual visitation of approximately 23,000 people each year, a popular destination for boaters, rafters, hikers, and horse riders.
Visitors may be affected by this closure if traveling south (upriver) on Trail 102 over Kirkwood Creek, or by accessing the public rest rooms on the north side of the creek from the south side, where the boat ramp and main ranch buildings are located.
Foot traffic may have an alternative crossing at the footbridge near the mouth of the creek, approximately 300 feet downstream of the closed bridge. This is a small bridge, and it is not suitable for stock use. High flows (typically during spring) may overtop this small footbridge deck, making the crossing difficult or impassible. Stock users may locate safe fords near the mouth of the creek, immediately below the footbridge. However, this crossing may also be difficult or impassible at high flows.
For information, go online at https://go.usa.gov/xd72d or contact USFS offices in Joseph, Ore., (541-426-5546) or Riggins (208-628-3916).
