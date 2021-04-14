WHITE BIRD — Elli Klapprich rode to success last weekend, being chosen as White Bird rodeo queen for 2021.The 14-year-old freshman at Grangeville High School follows in the family tradition in taking on the crown.
“My mom, aunt and sister have all been past White Bird rodeo queens,” Klapprich wrote in her application, “and it would be one of the biggest honors to follow in their footsteps and make them proud.”
Klapprich was the sole contestant at royalty tryouts, held last Saturday, April 10, at the arena south of White Bird. She takes the position of outgoing queen, Darlene Matson. Klapprich will represent the 2021 White Bird Rodeo, scheduled June 18-19.
Klapprich is the daughter of Melissa and Bilejo Klapprich of Grangeville. She was Grangeville Triple Bar Drill Team princess in 2018 and Riggins Rodeo princess in 2019. She is involved in basketball, 4-H, and enjoys riding her horse, Barbie, in rodeos, for drill team and pleasure riding.
“I went to my first White Bird Rodeo when I was just a week old,” she said. “It has been a family event my entire life. Rodeo is a passion of mine and I love representing them and promoting them. White Bird may be small to some, but it comes with great heart, and it would be an honor to represent it.”
