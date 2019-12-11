Test your knowledge against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society.
1 - In 1974, the Grangeville High School boys’ basketball team won a state championship. Who was named most valuable player for the tournament?
2 - What year did Chapter 9 enable GHS to have a girls’ basketball team?
3 - What year did the GHS girls win their first state basketball championship, and who were the coaches?
4 - What year were the local rivers overflowing their banks and flooding streets in Stites and Kooskia, in what was thought of at the time as the biggest rampage in more than 30 years.
5 - Where was and who developed the Four Deuces mine? (Hint: They were also remembered for their great cooking.)
Questions and answers (found here) were provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
