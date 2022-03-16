KOOSKIA — The Kooskia City Council adopted a 10-year comprehensive land use plan following a public hearing on Wednesday, March 9. Angie Edwards-Kuskie, community programs manager for Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA), attended the hearing to explain the plan.
CEDA drafted the document with input and review from the City of Kooskia staff and other planning team members. The draft plan has been posted on the Kooskia City website for several months.
The comprehensive plan is required under the Local Land Use Planning Act (Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65) Edwards-Kuskie explained. It outlines Kooskia’s intentions regarding the rights and expectations of landowners, enterprises and other local government entities. The plan serves as a guide for the city council members, who will use the plan as a tool when making decisions for Kooskia.
The 105-page plan includes four parts: background, existing conditions, implementation, and city activity highlights. The state statute requires the plan to cover 13 areas, including property rights, population, school facilities and transportation, economic development, land-use, natural resources, hazardous areas, public service and utilities, transportation, recreation, special areas of sites, housing, and community design. The introduction of the plan is clear that it indicates only broad categories for general areas of the city. It does not serve as a zoning ordinance.
“It’s a really good plan. It tells you everything about Kooskia you need to know,” said Don Coffman, Kooskia’s mayor.
After receiving no public comments or questions during the hearing, the council passed resolution 162, to adopt the plan. The comprehensive plan may be updated at any time to make this a useful tool for the city. Major changes to the plan may require a public hearing. Interested people may view the plan on the city of Kooskia’s website. https://cityofkooskia.myruralwater.com. Copies of the plan will also be maintained at the city hall.
