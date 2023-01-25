KOOSKIA — During a regular meeting on Jan. 10, the Kooskia City Council discussed and made decisions on various topics.
The dilapidated mobile home on Dike Street was the first topic of discussion. To recap, the council approved during the Nov. 9 meeting on sending a letter requesting proof of ownership, a set-back application, and a payment of the outstanding water bill or else the home will be forced to move. During the Dec. 14 meeting, council had not heard back from the residents, and the mobile home was still in the same condition as it was before.
It was reported there has recently been another camper trailer moved on the property, and it is not hooked up to the mobile home or any water/sewer. The last letter was sent on Dec. 20, with no word from the owners. The council decided to enclose the fine with Attorney Kirk MacGregor, which is $100 a day starting 14 days after the last letter was sent, place a lien on the house, and start taxing the property. A lien means that a creditor is one step closer to foreclosing a home after failure to pay a debt.
“What’s the end game here?” Councilor Tina Ulmer asked the council. The council explained that the fines will be paid with taxes until three years from now, and then the property will be foreclosed. If the property becomes purchased, then they will have to pay the council. Ulmer motioned to send the letter and record a lien. The motion was passed.
The council looked at Resolution 167, which is to adopt the Idaho County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. The council has passed this kind of bill in the past.
“This is a formality, for FEMA, in case of an emergency event. Anything that could affect town is eligible to grant funds,” public works superintendent Carlos Martinez explained.
Councilor Dannette Payton motioned to pass, and it passed unanimously.
While not on the agenda, the council discussed the Busy Bee significant water leak. To recap, there were five significant water leaks during the month of November. For the household that didn’t pay their bill, a letter was sent earlier in the month reminding them, and that their water would get turned off if they did not pay the water bill and fix the leak.
The council discussed that the owner paid the bill in full immediately after the water was turned off, but when looking at the monthly water reports, it still looks like there’s a leak. Mayor Donald Coffman explained to the council that he talked to the owners and they said they fixed their leak. Martinez replied that they could have more than one leak. The council also discussed that the owners did not follow all the rules in the motion, as they did not fix their leaks. The council decided that the owners be put on probation until all leaks are fixed.
“It’s well within our rights to shut off water after a leak,” Martinez said. “We need to know for sure there’s a leak,” city attorney Kirk MacGregor replied.
Martinez agreed he would go read their water meter to figure out if there are still any leaks.
“This takes a lot of city employee time for this one issue,” Ulmer remarked.
Kooskia Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Anderson then talked to the council about his work with grants for new fire gear. He did not get his initial grant truck, but he is trying another FEMA gear and truck proposal.
“In order to maximize work with other agencies, such as Stites and Harpster, we will have to sign a memorandum, and start working together more,” Anderson explained.
With this new truck, it will take some weight off of the ambulances, and the Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department won’t have to worry about any water freezing. As for the gear, it is almost all more than 10 years old, which according to Anderson is “considered outdated and high priority to replace.” The KVFD has not gotten any of these grants for a few years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.