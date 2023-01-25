Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

KOOSKIA — During a regular meeting on Jan. 10, the Kooskia City Council discussed and made decisions on various topics.

The dilapidated mobile home on Dike Street was the first topic of discussion. To recap, the council approved during the Nov. 9 meeting on sending a letter requesting proof of ownership, a set-back application, and a payment of the outstanding water bill or else the home will be forced to move. During the Dec. 14 meeting, council had not heard back from the residents, and the mobile home was still in the same condition as it was before.

