Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

Kooskia City Hall.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — During a regular meeting on Feb. 8, Tim McDonald, executive director of Ida-Lew Economic Development Council, gave a presentation to the Kooskia City Council discussing different grant opportunities.

Ida-Lew is a non-profit organization formed by “local partnerships with a desire to kindle economic growth in the scenic, resourceful and expansive heart of north central Idaho,” according to their website. This organization covers all of Idaho and Lewis counties, which has a database of more than 160 businesses and entities that they broadcast grant opportunities out constantly.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments