KOOSKIA — During a regular meeting on Feb. 8, Tim McDonald, executive director of Ida-Lew Economic Development Council, gave a presentation to the Kooskia City Council discussing different grant opportunities.
Ida-Lew is a non-profit organization formed by “local partnerships with a desire to kindle economic growth in the scenic, resourceful and expansive heart of north central Idaho,” according to their website. This organization covers all of Idaho and Lewis counties, which has a database of more than 160 businesses and entities that they broadcast grant opportunities out constantly.
“We are getting involved in all of this,” McDonald said.
McDonald has been at Ida-Lew for 18 months. He explained there is a huge amount of money from several sources, such as the federal government and state government.
“Rural Idaho has been skipped. Our counties don’t get money, and our cities get less,” McDonald remarked.
The problem that McDonald described is that these grants, loans, and educational opportunities are so difficult to grab onto.
“I’ve been writing out these grants for the last year, the learning curve on how to put them together is a long time,” McDonald commented.
Just recently, Ida-Lew was given a $600,000 grant for electric grid charging stations in Kamiah and Grangeville.
“We have been somewhat successful,” McDonald remarked. Other Ida-Lew projects include job fairs, broadband with David McKnight from AirBridge, infrastructure growth, and rual fire grants.
With the decrease of young adults staying in county after graduation, Ida-Lew has also been helping students join local industries after high school as a way for them to appreciate what they have, and not leave the area. This ongoing program works with local jobs such as welding, and industries such as the Forest Service.
“One thing that I learned from the first three or four months of working here is that there isn’t any housing. There’s no way that people are going to move in here and work for us because there’s nowhere to live. This is something we’ve been working really hard on,” McDonald said.
McDonald then asked the council to find someone to represent Kooskia in Ida-Lew meetings — a geographic representative.
He also reported that he is working with a group trying to open the opera house on Main Street, which asked for Ida-Lew’s help. On behalf of Ida-Lew, he would like to apply for a $50,000 GEM Grant, which provides assistance to rural communities for the planning and implementation of economic development projects. To apply and get the grant, the city would have to sponsor them, and it would also disqualify the council to apply for another GEM Grant for another three months. Discussion then commenced in regards to the aforementioned grant.
“I’m nervous about sponsoring something that we don’t know what direction it’s going,” council member Alana Curtis explained. “I really feel like we don’t have enough information.”
“I agree with that, but I also think that this community needs something going on in it. There’s so many empty buildings down there,” council member Tina Ulmer replied. “I don’t know what other Idaho grants we would need in the next three months.”
“Not if it’s specific to job creation. If that’s the intent of the GEM Grant, I don’t see anything that we’re doing to create jobs here,” public works superintendent Carlos Martinez explained.
“We had a lot of people going to the opera house when it was open, going to watch the plays,” Mayor Don Coffman remarked.
“I just think for the good of the community, we need something going on,” Ulmer said.
Ulmer then moved to sponsor Ida-Lew in their quest for GEM Grant funding. Gibler seconded, with all those except Curtis in favor. The motion was passed. After, the clerk reminded McDonald of the invoice sent in October and he said not to worry about the current invoice. He will touch base with the council for the next budget year.
