KOOSKIA — The Kooskia city council held its Jan. 11 meeting with in-person public attendance. (The last several council meetings have included only council and city staff in the room with the public interacting via Facebook live). The council appointed Sean Nelson to the Kooskia Ambulance assistant supervisor position.
Nelson, who grew up in Kooskia, has volunteered as an EMT for the past three years.
“I have been helping Phillip out in recent months,” Nelson said, referring to Phillip Legg, Kooskia ambulance supervisor. Nelson indicated he enjoys serving the community. The city council deferred the decision to set a pay scale until the February meeting. They advised Nelson to keep track of his hours so they can pay him retroactively after the February meeting.
Kooskia city clerk Teresa Lytle welcomed the addition of the ambulance assistant supervisor and said, “Sean is a quick learner and he genuinely cares about the ambulance and the people.”
The council approved the annual beer, wine and liquor licenses pending the submittal of their state and federal licenses. Council member Doreen Ash, owner of the Southfork Saloon, abstained from the vote.
The council approved set-back applications for Cloninger’s for an addition to a storage shed and for Dave Croft (109 Spring Street) for the construction of a shop. Prior to approval, council member Dannette Payton asked about the direction of the roof pitch of the Croft shop and whether it would result in water running on to adjoining property. Public works superintendent Carlos Martinez replied that he did not think this would be a problem. Council also approved a request from Martinez to install gutters on the front of the city’s wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) building to better manage water on the concrete apron near the building. Martinez noted he received a bid from Cross Continuous Gutter for $828 to complete the project.
Joe Rodriguez, Clearwater Valley Elementary School principal, requested approval from the council to establish a drop-off zone for parents who drive their kids to school. This would be in addition to already established bus drop-off zone on Pine Street. He provided council members with a diagram of the proposed location. Since the item was not on the agenda, no action could be taken. The request will be added to next month’s agenda.
The council approved the payment of reimbursement no. 6 to Mountain Waterworks for $11,297, including $10,000 for engineering work with the remainder for administration. Martinez said he had a meeting set up with Ryan Rehder of Mountain Water Works to “resolve contract disputes” that he discussed with council during the executive session. Martinez added “if it doesn’t go well” after the meeting, he would bring it back to the council for further discussion.
