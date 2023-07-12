KOOSKIA — During a meeting on June 14, the council voted on a mobile home ordinance and discussed a water and sewer ordinance. Michele Bly from TD&H Engineering was present at the meeting, and gave an update on the sewer project, as well as the upcoming schedule.

“Derick from Mountain Water Works spoke with the contractor this morning, and they are good to start next week, so the week of the 19th. We can expect them to be potholing to identify utilities and conflict before they begin any excavation. Their pipe bursting crew is scheduled for the following week. Once they get that, we can expect sewer main replacement to begin,” Bly added.

