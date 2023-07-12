KOOSKIA — During a meeting on June 14, the council voted on a mobile home ordinance and discussed a water and sewer ordinance. Michele Bly from TD&H Engineering was present at the meeting, and gave an update on the sewer project, as well as the upcoming schedule.
“Derick from Mountain Water Works spoke with the contractor this morning, and they are good to start next week, so the week of the 19th. We can expect them to be potholing to identify utilities and conflict before they begin any excavation. Their pipe bursting crew is scheduled for the following week. Once they get that, we can expect sewer main replacement to begin,” Bly added.
Bly also spoke to the council about two sections of pipe that are not finished as a part of Stites’ water project, a sewer pipe of 400 feet and a water pipe of 500 feet.
“Because there was an issue with having to de-water a bunch in order to put that small section of pipe in, they were going to charge a significant amount of money, which the project budget did not have. We have a little bit left, so we’ve been waiting for your contractor to start so we can visit with them and if they could and if they’d be interested to come to Stites to finish that work. Our thinking was ‘Well, they’re here already,’” Bly finished.
The council then passed an ordinance disallowing any mobile homes older than 15 years of age to be placed into the city limits.
“Back in 2002 we passed an ordinance about not allowing any pre-1976 mobile homes in the city unless they’ve been approved. As you can tell, in this last year, we’ve had a lot of these issues come up with dilapidated mobile homes. Last meeting when we talked about passing a new ordinance, I tried to draft one based on what we talked about, which was any mobile homes in the city that were 15 years of age or older,” city attorney Kirk MacGregor explained.
“The reason why we put 15 years versus the date of manufacture is so we don’t have to revisit this every five years or 10 years,” Ulmer added on. Any existing mobile home that was placed prior to adoption can continue to be lived in, but cannot be moved to another site in the city limits.
Ulmer made a motion to suspend the rules and read Kooskia City Ordinance No. 209. The roll call was had, with Greg Gibler, Tina Ulmer, and Dannette Payton being present, and Alana Curtis being absent.
The council finished with a discussion on water and sewer ordinances and the EDU cost for water usage for small shops and rentals.
“I agree that we need to change stuff, but I don’t agree they’re using their resources wisely and making their life better. So why does the city get a chunk of that? If somebody builds a completely different structure just to have a long-term rental, then that’s different, but if somebody builds a shop on their lot and they want a bathroom, other than paying for a hookup for their other line I don’t think they should be charged extra,” Ulmer said.
“We have other people who are developing, and they’re doing the same thing. So we tell them, pay the fees, you have to get a new meter, etc. This is the dilemma we’re running in on. We’re sitting on people’s cash, we’re stalling projects, we’re hurting people because we can’t make a decision. At some point in time, we have to act. We can’t be a body that just sits and does nothing,” public works superintendent Carlos Martinez replied.
Council unanimously approved to have the city attorney draft an ordinance that allows EDU usage for sewer, but not including water. Small shops, small outbuildings, and AirBnBs will have one water bill, unless they have overages, with normal sewer rates occurring.
