KOOSKIA — During a Dec. 14 Kooskia City Council meeting, various topics were discussed such as the sewer/water works plan, and November water leaks.
Ryan Rehder from Mountain Water Works presented the project bids that opened on Dec. 1. There were questions from the bid people about federal prevailing wage.
“There were some terminology issues,” Rehder explained. The higher end bids were rejected, and there were three lower end bids that were accepted. Rehder recommended that the council reject all bids, and start again.
“It wouldn’t put us back that far, I would be surprised if it set us back two weeks,” Rehder said. The bids go from $2 million to $3 million. “We still don’t have construction approval from DBQ,” Rehder also mentioned.
Councilor Tina Ulmer made a motion to reject all bids, and rebid again. The motion was passed.
The council also approved a $15,616 request for funds toward the sewer project.
The council then discussed the dilapidated mobile home on Dike Street, with a letter being sent earlier asking the residents to pay their bills and clean up the area surrounding the house. The council had not heard anything back from the residents, and the mobile home is still in the same condition as it was before. The owners have until the 20th or the letter sent previously will be enacted.
Community member Seneca Schurbon has asked to lease Lot C to build an airplane hangar. She is planning on buying an airplane and building a hangar big enough to fit it. Payton made a motion to lease the lot yearly to Schurbon. The motion was passed.
The council then made a motion to get the furnace ducts in city hall cleaned. They haven’t been cleaned since 2010, which cost the council $2,432 that year. This year, it will cost the council around $2,400 dollars.
There were five significant water leaks during the month of November. All but one have fixed their leaks, and paid their bills in full. The council discussed the possibility of granting half of the water leaks forgiven, as they have in the past for others who have worked fast to fix the leaks.
“How do you guys know if there’s a leak?” Ulmer asked the council during the discussion.
“You can tell from their water usage, if they’ve been using a lot of water recently, then they most likely have a leak,” City clerk Teresa Lytle replied. A motion was passed to forgive the water leaks for the four households who already paid their bills and fixed their leaks.
For the household that didn’t pay their bill, a letter was sent earlier in the month reminding them. Ulmer passed a motion to stick to the letter and enact their consequences after 30 days.
The council then discussed Christmas bonuses for all city employees. In the past, employees have been paid a $300 bonus. The council also discussed giving a bonus to Mark Anderson, Kooskia Volunteer Fire Chief. Ulmer motioned to give all full-time employees $500, all part-time employees $300, and a stipend of $250 will be given to Anderson.
