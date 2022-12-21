Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

Kooskia City Hall.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — During a Dec. 14 Kooskia City Council meeting, various topics were discussed such as the sewer/water works plan, and November water leaks.

Ryan Rehder from Mountain Water Works presented the project bids that opened on Dec. 1. There were questions from the bid people about federal prevailing wage.

