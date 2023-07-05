KOOSKIA — During a regular meeting on June 14, several new business topics were brought to the attention of the Kooskia City Council. Dan Fitting, who owns the property on 419 Stewart Drive, spoke to the council about the concerns he has with the unstable embankment behind his property.
“Some years ago, the alley fell down into the property, I cleaned it up, sloped the bank. The bank has come down again and there’s water flowing, from city property somewhere. Water’s the problem. I initially was gonna go ahead and pay Wayne Jackson just to fix it. The more I think about it, I don’t think that I should be paying the whole bill. I would like to pay for half and the city to pay for the other half,” Fitting proposed.
“We don’t know if it’s a spring, we don’t know if it’s a water line. Nobody knows where the water is coming from,” Fitting remarked.
“There is a water line there. I had Idaho Water Users Association come out and do a leak check on it, and they couldn’t find any leaks there. We know there’s groundwater in that area,” public works superintendent Carlos Martinez said.
“I guess the issue I have is that for 50 years there were no problems; we had no leaking, we had no sloping, and then all of a sudden when you did move ground, it sloped. I just don’t know how the city is responsible for that,” councilor Tina Ulmer said.
“I’m not saying the city is responsible for that,” Fitting replied. “The problem is there’s water coming from the city and before there was so much material on my property that came from the street down on me, there was enough weight that was holding it there. I don’t want that material there.”
The council decided to look further into where the water is coming from and what it would take and cost to fix any leakages before making any decisions.
The council then discussed Jim Gardiner’s water leak, and if they should give the residence credit. Gardiner had been consuming upwards of 84,000 gallons before shutting the water off in December and leaving for the winter months. When Gardiner returned, they found the leak under the sidewalk in the PEC, or the joint where it is connected going towards the city water meter. Martinez explained how he believes that when tightening the PVC pipe, it might have caused a small leak, which in time turned into a large leak. The city replaced the PVC piping with better quality pipe.
“My thought is that this is something that is caused by the city. The city put PVC pipe in the ground and then asked the customer to tighten it, there’s no way of knowing whether it was broken at the time or not. I think that the city should probably forgive him and his overages, we have since fixed it,” Martinez finished.
Ulmer made a motion to reimburse Jim Gardiner for his overages. Gibler seconded, and the motion passed.
