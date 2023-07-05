Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

Kooskia City Hall.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — During a regular meeting on June 14, several new business topics were brought to the attention of the Kooskia City Council. Dan Fitting, who owns the property on 419 Stewart Drive, spoke to the council about the concerns he has with the unstable embankment behind his property.

“Some years ago, the alley fell down into the property, I cleaned it up, sloped the bank. The bank has come down again and there’s water flowing, from city property somewhere. Water’s the problem. I initially was gonna go ahead and pay Wayne Jackson just to fix it. The more I think about it, I don’t think that I should be paying the whole bill. I would like to pay for half and the city to pay for the other half,” Fitting proposed.

