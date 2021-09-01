KOOSKIA — The Kooskia City Council adopted the budget for the FY 2021/22 budget year at their regular meeting on August 11. No public comment was received during the required budget hearing. Both the total revenues and expenditures are planned for $3,594,400, an increase of $1,098,900 over last year’s budget. The additional funds are primarily because of a major sewer system project.
The council took the first step toward banning camping at the city park by voting 4-1 to ask the city’s attorney, Kirk Macgregor, to draft a new ordinance. (The existing ordinance allows people to camp for up to three days.) Discussion centered around bicyclists traveling through the area and homeless people setting up camp at the park.
Councilor Doreen Ash, the sole no vote, opposed the change. She noted that with no motel and no campground in town, people need a place to camp.
“This is a destination for bicyclists, they spend money at the grocery store and other businesses,” said Ash.
Mayor Don Coffman, speaking in support of the ban, said other cities in the area, such as Grangeville and Cottonwood, don’t allow camping in their parks. City staff have heard complaints from local families coming to use the picnic shelter finding people sleeping on the tables with their gear spread out. Additionally, people have washed their clothes at the splash pad, limiting use by children. Public works director Carlos Martinez noted that the park has automatic sprinklers set to water at night, so people sleep in the shelter to avoid the sprinklers. The council plans to review the new draft ordinance at the Sept. 8 council meeting.
Following up on a discussion at the July meeting, the council agreed to sell an isolated parcel of city property in East Kooskia. A title search earlier in the summer in conjunction with planned development at the former McCoy trailer park revealed this to be city property. The roughly 0.65 acre parcel is valued at $55,000 according to an opinion letter from real estate agent Betty Cloninger. Councilor Danette Payton suggested (and council approved) setting a minimum bid of $55,000. Council approved proceeding with publishing a “declaration of intent to sell” notice and setting both a public hearing on the matter and a public auction of the property for the Sept. 8 meeting.
City clerk Teresa Lytle reminded people of the filing period — Aug. 23 to Sept. 3 — for two city council seats that are up for election this year. These seats are currently held by Doreen Ash and Danette Payton. Anyone interested in filing should contact Lytle at city hall during business hours for the required forms.
Fire chief Mark Anderson reminded people that despite recent rains, we are still in fire season. “Fuels are flashy and fires can get big in a hurry,” said Anderson. Using the 19-acre Battle Ridge Fire as an example, he said “it blew up fast, adding “it was a good catch, it didn’t get the house.” Anderson is thankful that Idaho Department of Lands quickly ordered aircraft to drop retardant.
Anderson wants to remind area residents to keep things clear around fire hydrants and not to park in front of them. He also encourages people to keep the grass and brush cleared around their houses. He encourages people to look at recommendations for reducing fire risk on their properties on www.idahofirewise.org.
The council approved a set-back application from Doug and Tina Ulmer to construct a porch at their residence on Pine St. (City code requires a seven-foot setback). Martinez noted that in most of that block of Pine Street people have fences that extend out to the sidewalk, also within the set-back zone. Doug Ulmer said they also plan to replace the existing sidewalk in front of their property, noting the sidewalk is “all broken up and sunken down.”
The council discussed the city’s response to the recent water main break and the best way to notify people. Lytle posted on the city’s social media and fielded many phone calls about the water outage. She worked with the sheriff’s department to issue a “reverse 911 call” to notify people who are signed up for the public alert system. Lytle encourages people to sign up for alerts via the website https://public.alertsense.com/signup/ People can choose to be alerted via their land line phone, cell phone and/or email address of emergencies in their local area. She also posted on city’s Facebook page and fielded numerous phone calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.