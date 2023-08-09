Construction crews working on sewage line trenching in Kooskia photo

Construction crews working on sewage line trenching in Kooskia on July 12.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

KOOSKIA — Several topics were discussed at the July 12 Kooskia City Council meeting, including the reoccurring sewer and waste water project.

“They are in full swing, so far they have placed five manholes around town. We got two sections of sewer lining in the ground now,” public works superintendent Carlos Martinez updated the council. “They’ve completed two trenchless sections and wrapping up a section behind the post office right now. The plan is for the next couple weeks to just try and get at least two sections per week done until they’re done there.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.