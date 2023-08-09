KOOSKIA — Several topics were discussed at the July 12 Kooskia City Council meeting, including the reoccurring sewer and waste water project.
“They are in full swing, so far they have placed five manholes around town. We got two sections of sewer lining in the ground now,” public works superintendent Carlos Martinez updated the council. “They’ve completed two trenchless sections and wrapping up a section behind the post office right now. The plan is for the next couple weeks to just try and get at least two sections per week done until they’re done there.”
Martinez also updated the council on the lift stations that will be worked on during this construction.
“As far as getting lift stations done, they haven’t even been approved by the engineering firm on the controls yet. Once they get the go-ahead on that, they can order the controls and start working on that; in the meantime, it’s just a lot of sewer line to get done,” Martinez added.
“I noticed that they are hauling some rock from the river. Is that to fill that space there?” Mayor Don Coffman asked.
“They are hauling some down there along the lower well area along the road there so we can widen it, get people to park in that area rather than the grass, make a little bigger space so people can access,” Martinez answered.
The next point of discussion was the current city hall rental policy, as a group asked city clerk Teresa Lytle if they could rent the hall every Saturday from the last week in August to the end of December for their church gatherings.
“I don’t know if the council wanted to go forward with the policy or tell them no. They are willing to pay the $150 rental fee,” Lytle explained.
“The question really is, do we want to tie it up every Saturday for the foreseeable future; that means that anytime somebody has an event or a funeral or things like that it is not available,” Martinez added on.
A discussion then took place on how to effectively let the group rent, but still keep the space open for the community.
“Could you put a month at a time and they could have the hall monthly, whatever Saturday they need, and then the next month, a month at a time,” councilor Greg Gibler asked.
“We would need to set a policy, and document a policy for long-term rentals,” Lytle answered. It was noted that the hall did not have a rental policy, just a rental schedule.
“I just think that in a long-term rental like that you are basically closing off the building for any type of other use,” councilor Tina Ulmer mentioned. “I still think it’s a community building and nobody in the community can use it because we’ve long-term rented it to a church. It’s not serving the rest of the community very well,” Ulmer finished.
Ulmer made a motion specifying that the council does not allow long-term rentals on the city hall space, but the group may rent out the hall once a month until the council comes out with a new rental policy at the end of the year. Councilor Dannette Payton seconded, and the motion passed.
The last topic was Ordinance No. 210, which increases the mayor and council member salary by $25 a month. Ulmer made a motion to suspend the rules and read ordinance 210. Councilor Dannette Payton seconded it and the motion passed. Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the mayor shall receive $325 dollars per regular meeting and each member of the council shall receive $125 per regular meeting. Mayor and council members shall receive $50 for every special meeting held that they attend.
Payton made a motion to suspend the second and third readings of ordinance 210 and immediately consider. Councilor Greg Gibler seconded, and the motion passed. Ulmer made a motion to adopt ordinance 210; Payton seconded it and the motion passed unanimously.
