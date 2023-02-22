Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

KOOSKIA — During a regular meeting on Feb. 8, Kooskia City Council discussed various topics.

Michelle Bly, Grant Administrator at TD&H Engineering provided the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) request for Funds No. 22 in the amount of $9,228; $8,650 for engineering and $578 for administration.

