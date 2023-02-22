KOOSKIA — During a regular meeting on Feb. 8, Kooskia City Council discussed various topics.
Michelle Bly, Grant Administrator at TD&H Engineering provided the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) request for Funds No. 22 in the amount of $9,228; $8,650 for engineering and $578 for administration.
To recap, during the Dec. 14 meeting, Ryan Rehder with Mountain Waterworks (MWW) explained there was a detail related to ARPA funding in regard to Davis Bacon federal prevailing wages, that didn’t get included in the advertisement for bids, therefore he requested a rejection of all bids for Phase 1 of the WWTP/Sewer Project that were opened and received on Dec. 1, 2022, and to put it out to bid again. This request was voted approval by the council.
Michelle Bly explained to the council that she anticipates that when she get MWW’s January or February invoice, they are going to be at the max for engineering. This puts the city in a good position to close out the block grant they are currently using, and apply for another block grant.
Bly also explained how new language added by commerce in the grant contract could slow the process down.
“It says the city cannot apply for another block grant until the project is substantially complete. We may be hindered in applying for a block grant this coming November. I doubt that you will be substantially complete with the project, including construction,” Bly said. “This is essentially penalizing the city because of some experiences commerce had with other communities.”
Bly hopes in the upcoming months they will have close-out paperwork for the council to approve.
Ulmer motioned to approve Mayor Coffman signing the CDBG Request for Funds No. 22. Gibler seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.
Public works superintendent Carlos Martinez then explained how the piping for the sewer project was approved by DEQ, and they can now proceed with the project.
To recap, during the Jan. 11 meeting, Martinez explained that a new rule on separation between water pipes and sewer pipes has delayed the bidding process. A heavier duty eight inch pipe will be installed into the system, which is more durable and will last longer.
“The rules have changed,” Martinez explained.
Pre-bid meeting will be Feb. 16, and bid opening will be on March 2. The council will then accept any bids at the March meeting.
“We did some revisions to the plan,” Martinez explained.
A letter from Attorney Kirk MacGregor was delivered to Debbie Trombetta on Dec. 6 declaring the mobile home on Dike Street a nuisance per council motion on Nov. 30, 2022. They were given 14 days from that date of the letter to remove the mobile home or fines would start being assessed at $100 dollars a day for failure to comply. As of Feb. 8, the mobile home is still on the property. Attorney MacGregor drafted the documents to impose fines as council directed and the letter was delivered to Debbie Trombetta on Feb. 2. Barbara Palmer was present at the meeting, and she started that she is the owner of the mobile home. She had documents with her, and was prepared to submit paperwork to prove ownership. The council directed her on what she would need to do to get the proper paperwork submitted.
Ulmer moved to continue with fines, and if proper paperwork is submitted at a later date, the council may reconsider imposing the fines. Curtis seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.
The council then discussed the issues of single-wide mobile homes in city limits, and if they should get rid of them or just regulate them.
“If you’re updating it, maybe it should have an age rather than a year,” fire chief Mark Anderson remarked to the council, which they all thought was a good idea. The council agreed to table the topic for more research and consideration.
Josh Youngberg, who owns property on 117 Main Street has constructed a shed in the back of the property. Martinez was informed of the construction of this structure and delivered set-back and flood plain documents to Mr. Youngberg. No documents have been received as of Feb. 8. Ulmer moved to send a letter to Youngberg in regards to the violations in this matter. Curtis seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.
The council then talked about the Busy Bee water leak that has been ongoing since November. The owners had paid their water bills in full up to January, and fixed the two leaks they had in their system. Ulmer motioned to give a credit of $401.25 to the Busy Bee owners since they have fixed the large leak. Gibler seconded, and the motioned passed unanimously.
The council then discussed Andrew Eller’s mobile homes on his property. To recap, on Nov. 9, Eller came to the council wanting approval to keep two trailers that were older than 1976 on his two lots while full scale remodeling was done to one, and slight touch ups done to the other, as to not spend hundreds and then not get approved.
Council passed a motion to approve the request, if the Eller gives the council proof of ownership, the set back application, and is making active progress on the trailers.
Martinez showed photos of the property to the council, and Eller had not made any progress on the property/mobile homes and had not provided any of the required documents. In the meantime, there was an RV that burned on the property and the debris had not been cleaned up. There had also been complaints to the council and Martinez on their being unsightly. Curtis recommended sending a letter to Eller demanding he start making progress on cleaning up the burned RV, and progress on the other mobile home issues that were discussed at the Nov. 30 meeting. They also asked his attendance at the next meeting to discuss an absolute timeline for complying. Gibler seconded, and the motioned passed unanimously.
