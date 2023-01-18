KOOSKIA — During a regular meeting on Jan 11, the Kooskia City Council discussed the sewer and waste water plan, and the updates.
Public works superintendent Carlos Martinez explained how the project was put to bid for the second time. To recap, during a Dec. 14 meeting, Ryan Rehder from Mountain Water Works recommended the council reject all previous bids that the city received earlier that month, and rebid the project. This is due to all the higher-end bids being rejected, and only lower-end bids were accepted.
According to Martinez, there was a problem with the project that has caused some delays. There has to be a 10-foot separation between the water pipes and the sewer pipes.
“The rules have changed,” Martinez explained.
Because of this rule, heavier grade pipe will have to be installed into the systems. This will be an 8-inch pipe, which is more durable and will last longer, he said.
“After they approve this change, we’re good to go,” Martinez commented.
The project should go back out to bid on Jan 24, be accepted around the third week of February, and construction should be starting in May. Due to the cold weather conditions, no construction company will want to work until early spring.
The council and Idaho DEQ — the state agency that looks over these plans and makes sure there aren’t any problems — is asking for a combination of $6 million for the construction and $2 million for the design portion. Martinez explained to the council this is more than enough to cover the whole project, and the extra money will go toward other projects, such as updating lift station three, the lagoon, and more.
“We’d rather have too much than not enough,” he said.
Martinez also talked about the $115 million that Gov. Brad Little put toward water infrastructure, and a grant that will help the sewer plan reach its $6 million goal.
“The application is due in November,” he said. “I am making sure that we are eligible for this money.” The funds for this project will not be released until the plan is completed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.