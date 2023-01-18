Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

Kooskia City Hall.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — During a regular meeting on Jan 11, the Kooskia City Council discussed the sewer and waste water plan, and the updates.

Public works superintendent Carlos Martinez explained how the project was put to bid for the second time. To recap, during a Dec. 14 meeting, Ryan Rehder from Mountain Water Works recommended the council reject all previous bids that the city received earlier that month, and rebid the project. This is due to all the higher-end bids being rejected, and only lower-end bids were accepted.

