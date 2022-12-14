Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

Kooskia City Hall.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — In a special meeting Nov. 30, the Kooskia City Council approved two actions: allowing a privacy pod for a proposed library offering, and declaring a mobile home in violation of city code.

The council first started with the privacy pod, and where the pod would be placed. The privacy pod is a part of Telehealth, which is an online service where an individual can video call with their health care provider and receive services without having to travel for an appointment. The Prairie River Library District Director Ellamae Burnell has partnered with the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to create this program, with funding being provided by the latter.

