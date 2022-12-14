KOOSKIA — In a special meeting Nov. 30, the Kooskia City Council approved two actions: allowing a privacy pod for a proposed library offering, and declaring a mobile home in violation of city code.
The council first started with the privacy pod, and where the pod would be placed. The privacy pod is a part of Telehealth, which is an online service where an individual can video call with their health care provider and receive services without having to travel for an appointment. The Prairie River Library District Director Ellamae Burnell has partnered with the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to create this program, with funding being provided by the latter.
Councilor Danette Payton moved to allow use of the upstairs for the privacy pod; however, a condition was added that any and all repairs that would develop from that use (over and above the normal elevator contract costs) would then be the financial responsibility of the library, otherwise it is the recommendation of the city council to place the pod downstairs within the library space/ footprint. The elevator repair stipulation would be made as an addendum to the current library contract. Councilor Greg Gibler seconded and the motion passed.
Councilor Tina Ulmer then moved to not allow use of any additional space for storage of books for library book sales. Payton seconded, and all other councilors were in favor.
The council then went into an executive session, according to Section 74-206 (f), for pending litigation, entered at 6:17 p.m. with three councilors present and one absent. Executive session adjourned and regular meeting resumed at 6:52 p.m.
During the last meeting, the council approved sending a letter requesting proof of ownership, a set-back application, and a payment of the outstanding water bill on the mobile home on Dike Street or else it will be forced to move. A letter was sent on Nov.14 to the estate of Diane Graham in regard to all of the violations in placement of the mobile home. They were given 14 days to comply, and according to the report by the council, none of the requirements has been met. A discussion commenced on the status of the placement of this mobile home.
According to City Code 5-9-2 (A), the City of Kooskia shall have the power to declare any building, structure or property to be a nuisance which, in the opinion of the city council, is so dilapidated or is in such a condition as to menace the public health or the safety of persons or property on account of increase fire hazard or otherwise, and the city council may cause the destruction or removal of any such building or structure at the expense of the person or persons.
Council was in agreement that this mobile home is in dilapidated condition. Attorney Kirk MacGregor recommended following the nuisance code. Payton moved to have Attorney MacGregor send a letter following the Nuisance Code. Gibler seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.
