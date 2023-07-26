Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

Kooskia City Hall.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — On July 5, Kooskia City Council held a special meeting to discuss a number of topics, including the 2023-24 budget. Teresa Lytle, city clerk, provided copies of the proposed budget, the current 2022-23 budget, actuals versus budget for each fund for the current fiscal year to date, the current fee and wage schedule, the 2023 city election calendar and the rate increase request from Simmons Sanitation in the amount of 4.5%, which is the current CPI (consumer price index).

Council members reviewed the current budget and discussed cost trends and rate of inflation. It was noted the decline in the population from 607 to 514 does impact the revenues. In review of the income, it was noticed the refund and reimbursements for this year were down.

