KOOSKIA — On July 5, Kooskia City Council held a special meeting to discuss a number of topics, including the 2023-24 budget. Teresa Lytle, city clerk, provided copies of the proposed budget, the current 2022-23 budget, actuals versus budget for each fund for the current fiscal year to date, the current fee and wage schedule, the 2023 city election calendar and the rate increase request from Simmons Sanitation in the amount of 4.5%, which is the current CPI (consumer price index).
Council members reviewed the current budget and discussed cost trends and rate of inflation. It was noted the decline in the population from 607 to 514 does impact the revenues. In review of the income, it was noticed the refund and reimbursements for this year were down.
Lytle explained she did not invoice the Friends of the Kooskia Library for the cost share of electrical utilities like in the past. The council advised Lytle to invoice them for the current year utilities at the same amount as in the past of $50 per month for a total of $600. Lytle said she will do as they asked and invite the Friends group to attend the next meeting to discuss this if they wish.
Afterwards, utility rates were discussed. Councilor Danette Payton moved to leave the water rates the same, increase sewer rates from $18 to $18.50, which is approximately a 2.8 % increase, WWTP (waste water treatment plans) rates from $21.05 to $21.45, which is an approximate 1.9 % increase, and garbage from $24.75 (residential) to $25.85 and $27.85 (commercial) to $28.70 which is the approximate 4.5% increase that Simmons requested. This will make the total domestic bill without overage $92 per month. Councilor Tina Ulmer seconded, and after a roll call vote with all favoring, the fee schedule resolution will be presented for adoption after a public hearing is held and fees will become effective Oct. 1, 2023.
A resolution establishing salaries was presented, with discussion commencing. The resolution included examples of a 5% cost of living raise for all employees. For cities choosing to change mayor and council salaries, the deadline for publishing the ordinance is Aug. 24, which would then become effective Jan. 1, 2024. Ulmer moved to approve a 5% cost of living increase for all employees and allow the .50¢ per hour increase for each licenser required and to increase council salaries by $25 per month. Payton seconded, and with all in favor in a roll call vote, the motion passed unanimously therefore enacting Resolution (No. 168) establishing salaries for the employees and providing an effective date of Oct. 1, 2023. The council salaries will then take effect in January 2024.
The current health insurance will also go up an approximate 6.1% in October. Ulmer moved to keep the health insurance with the 6.1% increase. Payton seconded and the motion passed unanimously.
In other council business:
Noted in discussion, the property at 203 Broadway, owned by William Amos, is becoming unsightly and getting an accumulation of debris, trash and vehicles that is spilling into the streets and alley. Councilor Ulmer moved to send a letter to Amos in regard to the nuisance violations. Councilor Payton seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.
