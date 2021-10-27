KOOSKIA — At the Oct. 13 Kooskia City Council meeting, public works superintendent Carlos Martinez reported surveyors are in town to determine elevations of the manholes. This information will be used in the design of phase 1 of the city’s wastewater project. The survey and design phase are expected to be completed in several months. Although he had hoped sewer pipe replacement could begin late fall or winter, he expects it will begin in the spring.
In other wastewater news, Martinez shared that the carwash was recently shut down for a week at the direction of EPA. During that time, city staff connected the car wash outflow to the city’s sewer system. (It was previously connected to the storm drain). Concerns about the soap and other fluids going into the storm drain had raised ongoing water quality concerns from the Nez Perce Tribe.
The council approved a request from Cody and Tanya Sewell to construct the approach to their driveway across city-owned property for access to their 35-acre property. Martinez explained that the property is just to the north of where the city’s water tanks are located. He did not see a problem for the city to grant an easement for ingress/egress and utilities. Martinez clarified that all costs for a survey and legal recording of the easement will be the Sewell’s responsibility.
The council also approved a setback application for Alana Curtis at 410 Riverside to construct a gazebo behind her house, by the river. Martinez explained “it wouldn’t affect the city in any way, shape or form.” Since Curtis is a city councilor, she abstained from the vote.
Martinez explained that Clearwater Valley High School student Kaden Krieger is working on a sign inventory for the city as his senior project. The city has received a $30,000 grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) to replace all signs in the city. These include street signs, stop, yield and speed signs. Flashing speed indicator signs will be installed at the three entrances to the city as well as flashing lights for the school bus loading zone at Clearwater Valley elementary school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.