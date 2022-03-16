KOOSKIA — Sean Nelson, Kooskia’s ambulance supervisor, asked the Kooskia City Council last week for an increase to the stipends paid to the ambulance volunteers.
He explained, at the March 9 meeting, the current rates have been in place for quite a while. Nelson noted that out-of-pocket expenses have increased in recent years, and added it has become more difficult to attract and keep volunteers.
The stipends received by Kooskia EMS personnel are intended to defray the out-of-pocket expenses that the volunteers incur while they are doing the job, according to Nelson. He said these are not considered wages.
Some examples of expenses the allowance can help cover are vehicle costs or mileage related to the job- driving from the EMT’s residence to the station and back. Clothing used on the job, phone costs, meals necessary for long runs, travel and training expenses are all costs considered in the stipend.
The chart, included with this story, compares the prior rates with the new rates approved by the council at its March 9 meeting. Three different hourly rates depend on the qualifications of the volunteer and their function on the ambulance run. Also, a lower rate is offered for a 12-hour shift remaining in standby at the station.
Nelson said an extra mile rate is paid when the scenes of the call to the hospital is more than 55 miles. He explained that this is an unusual circumstance, mostly when calls are up towards Lolo Pass.
