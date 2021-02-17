KOOSKIA — The Kooskia City Council voted unanimously at the special meeting on Feb. 3 to pay the ambulance supervisor, Phillip Legg, $14 per hour with a maximum of 30 hours per month. They also approved paying the ambulance assistant supervisor, Sean Nelson, $12 per hour with maximum of 50 hours per month, according to the minutes of the meeting. Council members Alana Curtis and Greg Gibler drafted up duties for both positions.
At the regular meeting of Kooskia city council on Feb. 10, Legg reported the ambulance responded to 23 calls in January, including five in a single day. He explained that Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) Chief Bill Arsenault has added paramedics and will soon be able to provide higher level care. Legg and Arsenault are working on paperwork so that KFR can “auto-aid” the Kooskia ambulance when needed.
Carlos Martinez, city public works superintendent, described plans for a meeting on Feb. 16 with Mountain Waterworks to resolve contract issues related to the company’s work on the city’s sewage/wastewater treatment system. The mayor and key city staff, both management and engineers from Mountain Waterworks, and representatives from several relevant government agencies will attend.
Council approved a request from CVES principal Joe Rodriguez for a designated area for a student drop-off zone at CV Elementary from 7:40-7:55 a.m. on school days. Rodriguez proposed the idea at the Jan. 13 council meeting “to establish a drop-off zone for parents to drop off kids, separate from the bus drop-off zone.” He shared at the Jan. meeting that the old tennis court has been converted to staff parking to make room along the street for the drop-off zone.
Brenda Ross and Ashley Walker of the Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce approached the council with two proposals. Ross requested permission to run more underground power lines at the kiosk site so they could do additional lighting at Christmas. The chamber plans to pay for it, but wanted city approval before getting quotes. Council voted to approve the expansion of underground power at the kiosk site.
Ross stated the city Christmas tree, the large spruce tree next to Kooskia Café, is dying and the chamber would like to cut it down and replace it. City attorney Kirk MacGregor said the land and the tree belong to Kooskia Café owners, Joan and Jane Renshaw, but the city has an easement for the underground power for lighting and decorating. Ross and Walker were advised to discuss the tree with the Renshaws. City clerk, Teresa Lytle, said that Cindy Lane was involved with funding for the current tree. Lane is available to share her knowledge about it, according to Lytle.
Council member Doreen Ash proposed a reduced speed limit on a portion of Thenon Street after hearing concerns from several residents about gravel trucks going too fast. Thenon ends at Simmons Sanitation’s new site, currently under construction. Ash suggested a 5 mph speed limit. Martinez and MacGregor concurred that 15 mph was the minimum speed limit the city could set.
Martinez disputed the need for a reduced speed on Thenon since there is little traffic. If council wants to consider a limit after the planned opening of the Simmons site, he suggested they could pay the sheriff’s department to complete a speed survey on the road as a basis for setting a limit. The discussion ending with no action on the proposal.
In other actions, council approved the James set-back application for the construction of a garage at 618 Broadway.
