KOOSKIA — A broad agenda of issues brought a larger than average attendance — around 20 people — to the Wednesday, Nov. 9, Kooskia City Council meeting.
Council conducted a public hearing regarding community development block grant-funded activities on the city’s sewer/wastewater project, with a presentation by engineers from Mountain Water Works (MWW). The development of the new sewer system will begin in the late spring/early summer 2023. Later, in open meeting session, MWW representative Michelle Bly asked council approval for $10,030 for the sewer system work, of which $8,765 will go towards engineering. Discussing the Water Facility Plan, Bly informed the council that $85,000 of the $100,000 budgeted and approved last meeting will go towards the actual plan.
Presnell Gage representative, Jason Smith, council auditor, gave members the assessment risk for the previous fiscal year, and the results came back that there were no big issues, the same as last year. The financial health of the city looked good, with the only issue being the ability to have more personnel sign off on checks and balances. Smith explained how this isn’t a huge problem, as Kooskia doesn’t have enough funds to afford more personnel.
“That’s what annual audits are for,” Smith explained.
As part of this discussion, council approved retaining Presnell Gage for the city’s upcoming audit.
Council adjourned briefly into executive session (under Section 74-206 f) to communicate with legal council about the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending litigation, or controversies not yet litigated, but likely to be litigated. Reconvening in open session, the council discussed with Andrew Eller about two trailers older than 1976 on two lots he owned. Eller wanted approval from the council to keep the trailers there while full scale remodeling was done to one, and slight touch-ups done to the other, so as to not spend hundreds and then not get approved.
Council passed a motion to approve the request, if Eller gives the council proof of ownership, the set-back application, and is making active progress on the trailers.
In a separate issue, two community members asked the council for approval to let one of them park their new 5th wheel RV on the other’s property. According to presenter’s discussion, they have been on that property for years, and the last trailer they had was in bad shape. The community member also stated that there was nowhere for them to go. The council expressed worry that others would complain that they weren’t given the same treatment, and it would devalue the homes around the lot. The council also explained that a similar situation happened two years ago, and it led to complaints from others. It is also against code for them to keep the RV there, but the council was sympathetic to their request.
“Somebody did something that ruined it for everyone else,” explained public works superintendent Carlos Martinez.
Council denied the request.
In other council business:
• There have been complaints of a dilapidated mobile home on Dike Street burning garbage and making the value of the area go down. Council approved sending a letter requesting proof of ownership, a set-back application, and a payment of the outstanding water bill or else it will be forced to move.
• Some homes in the area have been foreclosed on, and the water bills weren’t paid by the last owners. Council approved a motion that if the new owners of the houses want the water turned on, they will have to pay the bill left by the previous owners.
• There haven’t been any representatives from Ida-Lew Economic Development Council to report on the progress being made to the council. The council approved a motion not to donate to Ida-Lew until someone contacts them and shows them the progress that has been made.
• There have been complaints about a property with many different cars parked on it, and it was a nuisance to the other properties. The council discussed that in the last few weeks, the property owners have cleaned it up, and made it look nicer. The council also discussed the fact the street is privately owned, and it’s not the city’s street.
