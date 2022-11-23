Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

KOOSKIA — A broad agenda of issues brought a larger than average attendance — around 20 people — to the Wednesday, Nov. 9, Kooskia City Council meeting.

Council conducted a public hearing regarding community development block grant-funded activities on the city’s sewer/wastewater project, with a presentation by engineers from Mountain Water Works (MWW). The development of the new sewer system will begin in the late spring/early summer 2023. Later, in open meeting session, MWW representative Michelle Bly asked council approval for $10,030 for the sewer system work, of which $8,765 will go towards engineering. Discussing the Water Facility Plan, Bly informed the council that $85,000 of the $100,000 budgeted and approved last meeting will go towards the actual plan.

