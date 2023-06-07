Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

Kooskia City Hall.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — At its May 10 regular meeting, Kooskia City Council discussed Skip Brandt’s requested conveyance of a portion of vacated Highland Avenue.

“So I did some research on Highland Avenue, and it was vacated in 1979, that portion that Skipper requested. The other portion, Bridge Street, was vacated in 2017. All portions he had requested be made to him have been vacated,” Carlos Martinez, public works superintendent, explained.

