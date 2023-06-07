KOOSKIA — At its May 10 regular meeting, Kooskia City Council discussed Skip Brandt’s requested conveyance of a portion of vacated Highland Avenue.
“So I did some research on Highland Avenue, and it was vacated in 1979, that portion that Skipper requested. The other portion, Bridge Street, was vacated in 2017. All portions he had requested be made to him have been vacated,” Carlos Martinez, public works superintendent, explained.
“I thought we did that one when we did the rest of them,” councilor Tina Ulmer remarked.
“The one from 2017 already had a motion made to vacate and then to transfer the property to the adjoining landowners,” Martinez replied.
Ulmer made a motion to deed the vacated land to Skip Brandt. Councilor Danette Payton seconded, with Councilor Alana Curtis abstaining. Motion passed.
Mark Anderson, Kooskia Volunteer Fire Chief, spoke to the council about the recent fires in Kooskia and the nuisance properties.
“One of the things I wanted to address you folks about was that we’ve been having a lot of fires, and it’s not unique to Kooskia. I’ve talked to the fire chief from Orofino, the one from Kamiah, and one of the problems we’re having is nuisance properties. There’s so much stuff piled around the residence, it’s almost impossible to get in there. All that junk inside makes it very difficult to fight the fire. State fire marshals didn’t even want to dig through it on the East Kooskia fire investigation because they were concerned about hazards. It’s a hazard to the neighbors, it’s a hazard to the firefighters. I know there’s been effort but I think some more effort needs to be made,” Anderson explained.
“What do you think we can do better than what we tried to do already with that property, giving them letters, asking them to clean it up, and fining them?” Curtis asked.
“I really don’t know, I wish I did.” Anderson remarked.
A discussion then occurred regarding Evelyn Hendren’s estate. Hendren’s estate is the only one out of those affected by the April 16 fires to not be cleaned. Ulmer motioned to send a letter to Evelyn Hendren’s estate, giving them 14 days to clean up the trailer. Curtis seconded, and the motion passed.
“I want people to realize that we need to address this problem. I think most of you can think of a lot of places if something got going, it could result in pretty major fire throughout the area, and we’ve been fortunate that no one’s gotten hurt,” Anderson added.
“This fire made it so everybody understands that they have to have defensible space around their houses,” Ulmer said.
The council then discussed the current code for nuisance properties, and how to tackle the growing problem in the future.
“There are some fire code provisions that we could look into, enforcement actions could be done by the state,” city attorney Kirk MacGregor said.
“And I think their fines are a little heavier,” Anderson added.
“The nuisance ordinance is a little different. We can fine them 100 dollars a day,” Martinez said. “It becomes a misdemeanor, then they are issued a citation every day,” Martinez said.
“We need to figure out a consistent way to do it and do it exactly that way for everyone,” Curtis added.
