KOOSKIA — During a regular Kooskia City Council meeting on June 14, Upriver Youth Leadership Council board member Sandra Russo spoke about the program, and the issues that they are facing with the Kooskia Teen Center.
“We’re in a war for our children and our families. ‘I might have to fight tonight to get a spot on the couch to sleep at.’ Those are the issues that are facing our young people today,” Russo said. “And that’s what UYLC is about, it’s about developing healthy families, helping teens, and proving safe activities for them.”
Russo told the council all of the different activities and services that UYLC provides to families in the area, such as the newly founded skate park and all the equipment, skateboards and arm/knee pads; community service with the Youth Advisory Board (YAB) students; projects with the senior citizens; sending YAB students to a leadership conference in Washington, DC; anti-drug programs; and more.
“We also talk to the kids about vaping. Vaping is incredibly dangerous because it goes into your lungs and it’s worse than cigarette smoke actually. We talk about fentanyl and the dangers of fentanyl. We have a refusal skills program, so that you can learn how to set boundaries and say no to things and still keep your friends,” Russo remarked.
“One of the really neat things that we do is we are able to get a grant to A Body and Mind, a counseling and mental health agency out of Boise,” she said. “We have 43 families now getting free services. They have an office in Kamiah, and they also do telehealth. That is valuable because we found out that the gateway drug, is not marijuana, it’s not beer, it’s not cigarettes; it’s trauma. ‘When something horrible happens to me, I feel better when I drink a beer or smoke a joint.’”
The criteria is being a family in Kooskia or Kamiah School District, could be a home school family or a public school family,” Russo added.
Russo described the struggles UYLC is facing with the Kooskia Teen Center, and other issues related to addiction and children. She mentioned that the Kooskia Teen Center only has around three teens on average, which doesn’t justify paying rent, utilities, and hiring two staff members to watch the center.
“I’m here to ask you, you’re politicians, step up. Talk about it, talk about the benefits of it so we can get Kooskia parents and Kooskia adults involved, because Kamiah can’t continue to carry it,” Russo vocalized.
“We need to identify people in Kooskia who are willing to help, that are willing to step up and address the issues we have here, because they’re huge. The families are in a crisis and every time Millie [K-9 unit] makes a drug bust, which is wonderful, it affects children.” Russo finished.
“As a city council, we don’t see the kids that often. Have you taken this to the school and gotten a response from them?” councilor Tina Ulmer asked.
“We send fliers home all the time to the school. We need adults to step up and say ‘Hey, we want to have this in our community for our kids,’” Russo replied. “We’re going to have to close the center if we can’t get more kids, more support, more money, more adults coming alongside.”
“Do you think that it will pick up through the summertime here?” councilor Danette Payton asked.
“So far it hasn’t. That’s why we’re not going to close until September or October.” Russo replied.
“What’s the difference in what they’re offering in Kamiah that they’re not offering here?” Ulmer asked.
“We offer everything here that we offer in Kamiah. But we are only open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday here, because there were no kids.” Russo said.
“And what’s the age range for kids?” Carlos Martinez, public works supervisor, asked.
“The Teen Center is high school. We do Tween Time, which is junior high, and then we have an afterschool program, which we are going to be running this summer for little kids. We also have a program this summer for kids to eat free.” Russo finished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.