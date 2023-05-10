KOOSKIA — Plans for a Kooskia Days Lawn Mower Race, and an assistance request for a local cemetery were on the April 12 meeting agenda for the Kooskia City Council.

William Zarnick was present to discuss the Kooskia Days Lawn Mower Race he would like to hold during the community’s annual celebration. During the March 8 meeting, council approved organizers to go ahead as long as the Kooskia Chamber of Commerce approved and provided proof of insurance for event coverage.

