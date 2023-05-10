KOOSKIA — Plans for a Kooskia Days Lawn Mower Race, and an assistance request for a local cemetery were on the April 12 meeting agenda for the Kooskia City Council.
William Zarnick was present to discuss the Kooskia Days Lawn Mower Race he would like to hold during the community’s annual celebration. During the March 8 meeting, council approved organizers to go ahead as long as the Kooskia Chamber of Commerce approved and provided proof of insurance for event coverage.
Zarnick discussed possible places to hold the event, and explained how the north end of the Kooskia Airport would be the best place to hold the races.
“The chamber of commerce would cover the insurance because it’s city/public property,” Zarnick said.
The track will be 200 feet long and 30 feet wide, with barriers all around it for safety measures. Zarnick is planning on hosting it on that Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. to around 11 p.m., with a race happening every two minutes.
“Wouldn’t it be dangerous running it in the dark?” Councilor Alana Curtis asked. “We’ll be running lights,” Zarnick responded.
“I suggest that you guys sign something that would say that you would be fixing the damage, because talk’s cheap. You could say one thing then nothing ever happens after the fact,” Payton added on.
The council then discussed the possibility of drafting an agreement with city attorney Kirk MacGregor and the chamber to not be held liable for any injuries that occur from this event, and to keep Zarnick and the chamber responsible for the cleanup and repair of the airport.
Councilor Payton made a motion to allow for the use of the airport as long as the Chamber signed an agreement with the City written by Attorney Kirk MacGregor.
Roma Cassel, secretary of Pine Grove Cemetery and Alexandria McEldowney, director of Trenary Funeral Home, spoke to the council about the troubles they have been facing due to a decreasing financial situation.
“We’re not the only cemetery in Idaho County that’s suffering from a lack of funds. In Idaho County, we are averaging about 70% cremation and that number continues to rise,” McEldowney explained to the council. “We’ve tried everything,” Cassel remarked.
McEldowney asked the council if she and Cassel planned a clean up day at Pine Grove with coffee and hot cocoa provided, the council would support them.
“We get $14,000 a year, and our insurance is $1,000. Gas bill and electricity has gone up. It really has been a challenge to survive here,” Cassel explained.
“We’re hoping to reach out for additional revenue, any additional grants. We’ve been trying to look for grants on our own,” McEldowney said. The council then gave various different grants and government bodies that oversee different grants.
“There is one other organization that I think you could reach out to, that would be the high school. One day a year they do a Ram Pride Day, and they look for things like last year they cleaned up along the highway and the school, they cleaned up the park. It would be reaching out to Heather [Becker], and saying, ‘Hey, at Ram Pride Day do you think we could get some help at the cemetery?’” city public works superintendent Carlos Martinez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.