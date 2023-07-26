KOOSKIA — It kicks off next week: The 69th annual Kooskia Days will be held on July 27 through July 29, bringing with it games, fun activities, and a large Main Street parade.
This year’s grand marshals will be K9 Millie accompanied by her handler, Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Nelson.
Festivities start on Thursday, July 27, with the Kooskia Farmers’ Market, held at the Kooskia City Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 9 p.m., a family movie night will show the movie ‘The Pagemaster’ also at the Kooskia City Park.
On Friday, July 28, the main attraction for the day is the lawn mower races that will be held at the north end of the Kooskia Airport. Sign-ups start at 4 p.m. and races start at 6 p.m. For information, contact William Zarnik at 208-935-5672, or Gary Payton at 208-371-0261.
Saturday, July 29 is the main day of Kooskia Days 2023. It starts bright and early at 7 a.m. with a fun run that benefits the Clearwater Valley High School volleyball program. Sign-ups are at 7 a.m. with a $20 entry fee, and the run starts at 7:30 a.m. For information, contact Kamm Mangun at 208-451-6243.
At 8:30 a.m., the annual ping pong ball drop will be held at the Kooskia Airport.
The main event of the day is the Main Street Parade. Sign-ups are at Clearwater Valley Elementary School from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with judging at 9:45 a.m. The parade begins at 10 a.m., with the National Anthem sung by Michelle Gonzales. For information about the parade, contact 208-935-5837.
After the parade, there will be various activities and games to play and win prizes. At the Kooskia City Park, will be carnival games and pony rides for kids. All pony riders must be accompanied by an adult. Cornhole begins at 11 a.m., and horseshoes begins at noon, with cash prizes for each. Players may enter both competitions.
A live auction will be held at the Kooskia City Park baseball field at 5 p.m. All proceeds go toward funding future Kooskia Days and the Kooskia Chamber of Commerce.
The annual old-fashioned logging competition will also happen this year, with sign-ups starting at 4 p.m. with a $10 fee per event. The competition begins at 6 p.m. For information, contact Ashley Walker at 208-935-5837. The events include power saw open class, ax throw, sharp chain saw, and Jack & Jill crosscut. The prizes include award plaques, cash, specialty jerky packs and endless bragging rights.
The last event of the night is the Street Dance, held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Live music from the band ‘Brothers Grimm’ will be playing throughout the event.
