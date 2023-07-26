KOOSKIA — It kicks off next week: The 69th annual Kooskia Days will be held on July 27 through July 29, bringing with it games, fun activities, and a large Main Street parade.

This year’s grand marshals will be K9 Millie accompanied by her handler, Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Nelson.

