KOOSKIA – Join in for the 66th annual Kooskia Days Celebration July 25-27 as participants “Celebrate the Past, Embrace the Future.”
Thursday, July 25, will begin with yoga in the park at 9 a.m., followed by the Kooskia Farmers’ Market at 11 a.m.
On Friday, July 26, a softball game will be played at city park at 6 p.m. The teen dance is set for 8 to 11 p.m. at the park.
Saturday, July 27, starts with a basketball tournament at 8 a.m. at Clearwater Valley Elementary School. A ping-pong ball drop at the Kooskia Airport, piloted by Skip Brandt, is set for 8:30 a.m. for kids up to age 12. Car show registration starts at the park at 9 a.m.
KOOSKIA – “We are so honored to represent Kooskia Days and this community,” Wayne and Barbara Weathers agreed.
Parade lineup is 9 a.m. at CVES. Judging begins at 9:45 a.m. Call 208-507-2597 to preregister. Parade is at 10 a.m., led by grand marshals Wayne and Barbara Weathers. Kooskia Saddliers Royalty, queen Macy Morrow and princess McKenzie Winkler, will also lead the parade.
The beer garden is open all day and the live auction is set for 11 a.m. The VFW will serve concessions at the park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the library will host a historical display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free health screenings, ice cream and activities will take place there.
Play horse shows at city park at noon. The car show will be held all day Saturday at the park with trophies presented at 3 p.m. Call 208-451-5863.
The Clearwater Valley High School Class of 1969’s 50th class reunion will be held on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27. Members of the 1969 class can e-mail cvrams1969@ gmail.com with questions. The class will also be hosting an open house at the CVHS cafeteria on Saturday, July 27, from noon until 3 p.m.
The street dance with music by Aaron Cerutti and other music and live acts are set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Main Street.
Cleanup will be held Sunday, 7 a.m.
