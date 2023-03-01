Kooskia home lost to fire photo

Little remained of the Kooskia house in the aftermath of the Feb. 18 fire.

 Free Press / Lara Smith

KOOSKIA — A structure fire early in the morning on Saturday, Feb. 18, leaves building at a total loss.

Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) was dispatched to a structure fire on 188 Hill Street at 1:30 a.m. There were six KVFD firefighters, and three engines, with the first one hitting the scene at around 1:40 a.m. Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) arrived at the scene later, with three firefighters and one engine. Kooskia EMS stood by on the scene with one ambulance, with a total of 10 people on the scene.

