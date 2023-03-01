KOOSKIA — A structure fire early in the morning on Saturday, Feb. 18, leaves building at a total loss.
Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) was dispatched to a structure fire on 188 Hill Street at 1:30 a.m. There were six KVFD firefighters, and three engines, with the first one hitting the scene at around 1:40 a.m. Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) arrived at the scene later, with three firefighters and one engine. Kooskia EMS stood by on the scene with one ambulance, with a total of 10 people on the scene.
“You could see it from the Forest Service Office,” remarked KVFD Chief Mark Anderson. “It’s pretty well gone.”
Anderson explained that the fire was more or less out, other than a few hot spots by 5 a.m., and they’ve been checking on it and cleaning up in the last couple of days. A final investigation will be done by the Idaho State Marshall’s Office, but the cause was unknown.
“There were several potential ignition sources in the area of origin, but due to the extent of the damage, we were unable to definitively identify the cause,” wrote State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl.
The structure was a two-story house, around 1,900 square feet. There were two fire hydrants used during the fire. The resident, Tony Simpson, was able to leave the fire uninjured with his cat.
Anderson addressed the concerned messages on Facebook by saying, “The information was pretty inaccurate. I know it seems like a million years when you’re looking at a burning house. It was probably 10 to 12 minutes from the dispatch call. And that’s with everyone getting out of bed and suiting up in the fire suits.”
Anderson also explained that one of the engines has air brakes, which means it takes longer for it to be on scene. “It has to build a little bit of air before it can move. You don’t move the vehicle until you have air. The air takes the breaks off, so if you lose the air the breaks go on.”
There were propane and oxygen acetylene tanks in the garage, which was a hazard during the fire. There was also a diesel tank behind them.
“In those tanks, there’s a thing that melts out of them when it gets too hot, a plug. When you see this big column of fire coming out of the tank, that means the safety system is working. That happens so the tank doesn’t build so much pressure it blows out the end,” Anderson explained.
