KOOSKIA – City residents will be voting in November on a proposed $1.75 million revenue bond to fund repairs and improvements to the Kooskia wastewater system.
Planners say this is the right time, both in need and for available funding, to tackle several millions of dollars in work to address system deterioration and improvements for federal discharge regulations.
“Primarily, it’s aging infrastructure,” said Ryan Rehder with Mountain Waterworks, project manager. The city’s wastewater system was first constructed in 1960, and it is estimated that 17,000-plus feet of its concrete sewer pipe is past its useful life. “Gaskets and joints don’t last forever,” and deteriorated pipe and manholes are allowing infiltration and inflow (I/I) into the system.
Complicating the issue is the system receives wastewater from not only Kooskia users but also from the City of Stites. Both cities have I/I issues, and currently, Stites is undergoing a project to address its portion.
“That’s what spurred this project,” Rehder said. “The high flows we were receiving were exceeding the allowed flows into the treatment plant.”
Plans to address this will be conducted in two phases, the first of which will address aged infrastructure, estimated cost at $1.5 million. Rehder explained phase one work is ranked in three priorities: first, replace approximately 2,700 feet of pipe, and replace/repair 10 manholes; second, replace 1,350 feet of pipe, and replace or repair 11 manholes; and third, remove accumulated solids from wastewater lagoons in preparation for their repair and/or replacement.
Timetable for phase one work is completing design in 2020 with construction in 2021.
“Phase two is to be determined,” Rehder said, as this is dependent on a couple of factors. One is what city requirements will be for its pending EPA permit, which allows for treated wastewater to be discharged into the South Fork of the Clearwater River. Anticipated are limits on discharged ammonia, and possibly temperature.
The second involves the treatment lagoons and facility. Last November, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake damaged the lagoon dike and liner damages, which were temporarily repaired. Those liners will need to be replaced, but at this point, with what is undetermined. Rehder explained the city’s current treatment facility is an antiquated design not geared to meet modern EPA permit limits.
“At this point, we don’t see the city moving away from lagoon-based treatment, but it’s likely to look different, with a different design,” he said. “If we’re going to install new liners and new aeration, let’s modernize it so it performs better. It’s undetermined what that will look like at this point.”
Timetable for phase two is tentatively design work in 2021 and construction to undergo between 2022 and 2023. This depends, Rehder said, on available funding.
“One of the drivers for the city pursuing this project is, we’re seeing pretty good availability of grant funds,” Rehder said, which due to their uncertainty, these may not be available in a year or two. The city also wants to take advantage of the current low interest on loans.
Top end for all work is estimated around $5.865 million, according to Rehder, if the city receives enough grant funding. Sources being sought are through an Idaho Department of Commerce community development block grant, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 595 grant program, and USDA Rural Development water/wastewater grant/loan program.
The city will bond for $1.750 million; however, Rehder said, “they’re not anticipated to utilize all of that.”
The bond’s impact on consumers is anticipated to increase monthly wastewater rates between $10 to $15, which the city will determine how to implement. Rehder added, the first bond payment would not be due until after the project is complete, which would be 2023.
“Really, the city had two options,” Rehder said, with one being to do the minimum work required, which would work out to be the same loan amount as doing the full project. The city opted for the full project: “They wanted to make their loan dollars go as far as possible.”
