KOOSKIA — Four Kooskia property owners made substantial progress in cleaning up their places after they were notified of their violation of city ordinance 203 addressing nuisances.
Under the ordinance, passed by the Kooskia City Council in June, they were given 14 days to clean up their properties. (Nuisances include trash and junk.)
City Public Works Director Carlos Martinez reported at the Dec. 8 city council meeting he drove around that day to check the progress.
“Every one of the properties (owners) has worked quite hard to clean them up,” he said.
Martinez thought the threat of a fine, outlined in the ordinance helped to motivate people. Since the property owners made great progress cleaning up their places, he is not recommending any fines be assessed.
“I think the nuisance ordinance is working.” Martinez concluded. With the recent winter weather, he recommended to the city council they wait until spring before issuing notices to additional property owners.
An agenda item for Dana Graves’ airport lease was tabled following discussion in executive session. City attorney Kirk MacGregor reported he received a letter the morning of the council meeting from Joseph Wright, a Grangeville attorney, representing Graves. MacGregor recommended to the council he have a chance to address the points raised by Wright before further council action on the matter.
As reported in a Clearwater Progress article (Nov. 18), Graves holds a lease for an airport hangar on City of Kooskia owned property. He has not owned an airplane for three years and is using his building for other purposes.
Ryan Rehder, an engineer with Mountain Waterworks, updated the council on progress on the city’s sewer and wastewater project. Mountain Waterworks began the design and field investigations this month and are working on the preliminary engineering report. Rehder also reported a process to include the additional east Kooskia lines in the project.
Martinez said, “It’s better to design more. We can do more if more money comes through.” He added it is good to have more shovel ready projects with opportunities for additional federal funds.
The council approved Christmas bonuses in the amount of $300 for each of the city’s three, full-time employees. Mayor Don Coffman thanked them for their efforts and said, “It’s a blessing to have all of you working here.”
