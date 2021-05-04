STITES — A Kooskia woman died Tuesday, May 4, of injuries suffered in an accident early that morning.
Michelle Lynn Darwin, 44, was pronounced deceased at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville.
The single-vehicle accident was reported to Idaho County Dispatch at 1:01 a.m., according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately milepost 23.5 on State Highway 13, just north of Stites. The caller advised dispatch the vehicle was upside down and in the river. Deputy Camron Killmar was dispatched and arrived on scene at 1:06 a.m. where he entered the water and pulled the driver and single occupant out of the vehicle. Deputy Killmar provided lifesaving efforts by providing CPR until the Kooskia Ambulance arrived on scene at 1:29 a.m., at which point, Darwin was transported to Syringa.
In a dispatch statement: “We would like to express our deepest condolences to Michelle’s family at this time. We would also like to thank the many people and agencies that responded, Kooskia Ambulance, Kooskia Fire Department, Lifeflight, Sheriff Doug Ulmer and Troy Biesecker with the Dive Team and Miles Towing.”
