KOOSKIA — Kooskia Ambulance Director Sean Nelson honored Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) Mark Anderson and Paul Hemerick during the organization’s Feb. 6 meeting, according to the Kooskia Ambulance’s Facebook page. Nelson presented length of service awards to both men, and thanked them for their service and a job well done.

Anderson began his Emergency Medical Services (EMS) career in 1982 and has served with the Kooskia Ambulance for 41 years. He has instructed many EMT and advanced EMT courses. Anderson is also an American Heart Association CPR and first aid instructor.

