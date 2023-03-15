KOOSKIA — Kooskia Ambulance Director Sean Nelson honored Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) Mark Anderson and Paul Hemerick during the organization’s Feb. 6 meeting, according to the Kooskia Ambulance’s Facebook page. Nelson presented length of service awards to both men, and thanked them for their service and a job well done.
Anderson began his Emergency Medical Services (EMS) career in 1982 and has served with the Kooskia Ambulance for 41 years. He has instructed many EMT and advanced EMT courses. Anderson is also an American Heart Association CPR and first aid instructor.
As the primary grant writer for Kooskia Ambulance, Anderson has obtained multiple grants to ensure the service has the best equipment possible to better serve the area’s patients and community. He also serves as the City of Kooskia’s fire chief.
Hemerick has served with Kooskia Ambulance for 20 years, beginning in 2003. He has assisted with planning for and instructing at monthly department training and with multiple aspects of operations. Hemerick was also a member of the Tahoe Quick Response Unit.
Both Anderson and Hemerick have selflessly dedicated hundreds of hours of their time to Kooskia Ambulance and Clearwater Valley’s residents. They have acted as mentors, leaders and friends to Kooskia Ambulance’s EMS professionals helping shape Kooskia Ambulance into the service it is today, the Facebook post said.
Hemerick is retiring from his EMS career, while Anderson will continue providing emergency medical and fire services to residents and visitors of Kooskia and the Clearwater Valley.
