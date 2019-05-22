KOOSKIA – Cause is undetermined and under investigation for last Tuesday’s fire that destroyed a Kooskia residence.
One unidentified person was reportedly injured – suffering second- and third-degree burns, and smoke inhalation -- and was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Residents of the single-wide rental mobile home, Michael and Darlene Goodwin, received financial assistance, blankets and comfort kits from the American Red Cross, according to Denise Bacon, ARC disaster action team leader for the Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater counties region. The family has also been connected with the organization Loving Hands for clothing and additional recovery items.
“It was totally involved when we arrived,” said Kooskia Fire Chief Mark Anderson.
The structure fire was reported by the homeowner around 4:28 p.m. on May 14 at 153 Battle Ridge Road. Responding were the Kooskia and Stites volunteer fire departments, Kooskia Ambulance, and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Approximately 13 personnel and four engines responded total between all agencies.
“High wind was a factor, certainly, in the spread of the fire and in the containment of it. We had quite a windstorm around that time,” Anderson said. “It spread it really quickly. Basically, it made it impossible to save any of the structure, and it did make it a challenge to keep it from spreading.”
Firefighters were able to pull a car away to save it, and they also kept the fire from spreading beyond the home. Sheds and a camper in proximity to the fire were threatened but not damaged, he said.
Crews were on scene until approximately 7 p.m. An investigation is under way, which is standard department procedure for any fire, according to Anderson, and the state fire marshal will be involved.
“Everything is undetermined at the moment, relative to the cause,” he said.
