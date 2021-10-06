KOOSKIA — Cause is officially undetermined for last week’s fire just east of Kooskia that destroyed a double-wide mobile home. No injuries were reported, according to chief Mark Anderson, Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD).
“The whole attic and the back area around the kitchen were fully involved. It was pretty hot,” Anderson said, on the incident, reported last Tuesday, Sept. 28, at around 2:08 p.m., at 5609 U.S. Highway 12. No one was home at the time of the fire.
“All we could do was to prevent the spread. It was a water issue; the amount of water that we could get up there,” he said, as the quarter-mile driveway was not wide enough for fire department tenders, as well as being too rough to traverse. Instead, water was shuttled in smaller trucks to firefighters. “Having a good water source you can tap into — a pond or hydrant — makes a huge difference. If you have to shuttle water, it really reduces what you can do.”
Adding to the difficulty, three to four cords of firewood were stored underneath the porch.
“It’s a good thing not to stack firewood against a house,” Anderson said, “because if there is a fire, it’s pretty hard to put out a pile of firewood. You pretty much have to disassemble the pile.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.