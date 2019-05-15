Tahoe Mountain Rest Cemetery, 216 Ulmer Road in Kooskia, will have its cleanup day on Saturday, May 18, starting at 8 a.m. In case of rain, work will be done on Sunday, May 19. Volunteers are asked to bring their own lawn mowers and weed eaters. The cemetery will furnish the gas.
For information, call Lewis Ulmer, 208-926-4732.
