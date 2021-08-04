Proposed public lands restoration work is moving forward on U.S. Forest Service managed ground at Kooskia.
This month, forest supervisor for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Cheryl Probert, signed the Draft Record of Decision (Draft ROD) on the Clear Creek Integrated Restoration project.
According to the agency, the project designed to address the buildup of fuels to mitigate risks to communities from catastrophic wildfire, improve habitat for elk and other species, and improve watershed conditions.
Located five miles southwest of Kooskia, the project proposed to treat approximately 11,000 acres in the Clear Creek drainage. Activities to improve conditions include a combination of regeneration timber harvest, improvement harvest, commercial thinning, reforestation, prescribed burning, two site-specific Forest Plan amendments, temporary road construction, culvert replacements and other road reconstruction, reconditioning, and decommissioning.
“I am looking forward to this next step of our process and getting closer to doing this important work on the ground,” Forest Supervisor Probert said.
According to the agency, this draft decision is informed by substantial input from the Nez Perce Tribe and includes additional data collection and monitoring requirements to implement the adaptive management aspects of the project.
“Collaboration and cooperation have been key elements of our process and we appreciate the engagement of our stakeholders,” Probert said.
The Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (FSEIS) and draft ROD are available for public review on the project website (www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=38021). A 45-day objection period for the public started July 9.
